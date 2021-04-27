Go’s speech at Kadaugan sa Mactan earns netizens’ ire

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Cebuanos on Tuesday, April 27 celebrated the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan (locally known as Kadaugan sa Mactan).

But while most were in high spirits, some expressed disappointment after a government official mentioned in his speech a theory that the country’s first hero was not from Mactan during an event that highlighted the island’s role in one of the Philippines’ most notable historical events.

Sen. Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go, one of the guests for the ceremonial Quincentennial reenactment of Kadaugan sa Mactan held at Liberty Shrine, Brgy. Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, raised the theory that Datu Lapulapu was a Tausug.

“Mahalaga po na tayo ay magbalik tanaw sa ating kasaysayan ngunit mahalaga rin na may pagtutuwid ang nakaraan upang maunawaan ang kasalukuyan at lakas loob nating harapin ang kinabukasan,” said Go.

(It is important that we look back in our history but it also equally relevant to straighten it so we can fully understand the present and fearlessly face the future.)

In his speech, Go cited claims from Abraham Idjirani that Lapulapu hailed from Mindanao, and was tasked by the former East Kingdom of Sulu to drive away Spaniards landing in several islands in the Philippines, including Mactan.

“Ang dating East Kingdom of Sulu na siyang nagbabantay sa 707 islands nang buong Pilpinas ang nag utos kay Lapulapu na magmasid bakit may mga dayuhan na dumaong sa ilang isla, kasama na ang Mactan,” he said.

(It was the former East Kingdom of Sulu that guarded the 707 islands of the entire Philippines and that have ordered Lapulapu to determine why there are foreigners landing in the islands, including Mactan.)

“Kaya po hindi kataka-taka na minamahal nating Pangulong Duterte taos puso ang pagkilala kay Lapulapu dahil hindi rin po ninanais nang ating mahal na Pangulo na patuloy tayong maapi sa hindi pagkilala sa bayanihan nang buong ka-Bisayaan,” Go added.

(This is why there’s no doubt that our beloved President Duterte is sincere in honoring Lapulapu. He does not want others to continually oppress us just because we were not able to recognize the heroism of the entire Visayan community.)

But the Senator’s speech received ire from several Cebuanos on the internet, prompting the subjects of Lapu-Lapu and Mactan to be part of Twitter’s trending list.

“On a day like today, politicians are posting and sharing wrong historical information and spouting nonsense — an irony in an age where information can be easily accessed and a simple Google search makes fact-checking easier,” said Twitter user @TeachSocialStudies

@acidicbase also shared the same sentiments

“hahahahahaha.. Ginoo ko! mabuang nko! (Oh my God, I’m going crazy!) skskskksks,” said @acidicbase.

On April 27, 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan was killed in the Battle of Mactan after attempting to conquer Mactan Island.

Magellan decided to invade the island after its chieftain, Lapulapu, refused to pledge allegiance to the King of Spain and to Rajah Humabon, and have the locals converted to Roman Catholics.

This historic moment eventually will be the highlight of one of modern-day Cebu’s most popular festivals, the Kadaugan sa Mactan. /rcg

