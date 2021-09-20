Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finals night cancelled

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The finals night of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 is cancelled.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization announced this in an Instagram post on Sunday evening, September 19, just a few days before the supposed schedule that is on the 25th.

“We will announce the final date of the pageant as soon as we get the final approval from IATF for our enhanced plans for the finals. Rest assured that once we receive the final go signal, you will be the first to know. Don’t worry the finals will be just a few days away.

Thank you very much and we hope for your continued support,” reads the caption of the post.

It said that the new schedule for the coronation night will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, it has announced the dates for the pre-pageant activities.

The much awaited National Costume competition is set on September 23 via Youtube live.

The preliminary interview is on September 24 while the Preliminary Swimsuit and Evening Gown competition is set on the 26th.

“Mounting a safe pageant for all our stakeholders is our number one priority today. This is why we enhanced, even more, all of our safety protocols given our current situation,” the organization said.

RELATED STORIES

Rabiya Mateo marks last week as MUPh’s reigning queen with goddess themed photo shoot

MUP gives portion of proceeds to Save the Children Philippines

Aberasturi, Gomez promote Cebu in MUP Tourism videos

Mark your calendars for these MUP events

2 Cebuana beauty queens among MUP 2021 challenge winners

Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes it to Top 7 of MUP’s Interview Challenge

Steffi Aberasturi sizzles in black two-piece swimsuit

Steffi Aberasturi uses CCLEX as her catwalk for MUP runway challenge

MUP 2021 theme: Inspire you

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy