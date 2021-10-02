Vicelles withdraws from ‘Kumbati 11’ fight due to injury

CEBU CITY, Philippines—World-rated Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles withdraws from his fight on October 22 in the main event of “Kumbati 11” due to an apparent injury.

The fight promoted by the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) supposedly pits Vicelles (14-0-1,8KOs) and Jayson Vayson, but both boxers were reportedly injured during training.

Vayson (9-0-1, 5KOs) initially withdraws last month from the bout due to injury which he sustained during training.

Unfortunately, the unbeaten and world-rated Vicelles suffered the same fate.

OPSI were already working to find a replacement for Vayson, but Vicelles suffered an apparent elbow injury which was confirmed by his trainer Julius Erving Junco.

With this in mind, OPSI decided to feature Omega Boxing Gym stalwart Christian “The Bomb” Araneta (20-2,16KOs) to replace Vicelles in the main event.

The 26-year-old Cebuano knockout artist will face Arnold “Destroyer” Garde (10-10-3,4KOs) in a ten-rounder non-title bout in Kumbati 11’s main event.

It will be Araneta’s second bout after losing to Sivenathi Nontshinga of South Africa in April for the IBF junior flyweight title via unanimous decision.

Araneta of Borbon, northern Cebu is seeking to redeem himself from that controversial loss.

He performed very well in his comeback journey after knocking out Richard Claveras in the first round last July 16 in a fight card held at the Tabunok Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

Meanwhile, Garde is looking to end his four-fight losing streak since 2019 in his upcoming fight with Araneta.

The President Roxas, Cotabato del Norte native last won a bout in 2018 against Aries Buenavidez for the vacant Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight title.

RELATED STORIES

Vayson backs out from bout with Vicelles due to injury – OPSI exec

Gaballo excited to fight his idol, Donaire, for WBC world bantam title

Kumbati 11 set for Oct. 30; Vicelles, Mangubat in fight card

Vicelles on rise in world boxing rankings: I’m nearer to my dream for a world title fight

Apolinar, Vicelles ripe for bigger fights after impressive “Kumbati” 10 KOs

‘Rasta Man’ wants bigger fights

Apolinar, Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym KO foes in thrilling ‘Kumbati 10’ fights

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy