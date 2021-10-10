Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen 2021 is Shanyl Kayle Hofer from Minglanilla, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A 20-year-old accountancy student from Minglanilla Cebu is this year’s Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen.

Shanyl Kayle Hofer is another Cebuana beauty queen to be proud of.

Hofer is considered to be a rookie in the pageant scene as she just started her pageant journey a year ago.

“I started joining pageants way back 2020 in Miss Isabel Leyte! Where I placed 2nd runner up, followed by Sugat Kabanhawan Festival Queen 2021 where I bagged 1st runner up,” she told CDN Digital.

This young stunner said that two beauty queens had always helped her in her pageant life— Catriona Gray and Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

Hofer said that this year’s pageant had a different kind of feel as it was done online, Saturday, October 9.

“For this pageant, I had to prepare myself mentally because the fact that the pageant is on Social Media, I was ready for everyone’s opinion and comments. I had to tell myself to keep on fighting and keep in believing in my capabilities,” she said.

This young beauty queen said that she was advocating for small businesses or startup businesses in Cebu.

For now she has yet to make a move on her next pageant, but she would focus on her duties as the Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen 2021.

Laing gwapa nga garbo sa Sugbo!

(Another beauty that is the pride of Cebu!)

RELATED STORIES

Miss Universe PH win for Gomez makes Cebu more like a home to beauty queens

Cebuana beauty queens Bea Gomez and Tracy Maureen Perez conquer the universe, world together

Gf says new Miss Universe Ph 2021 Bea Gomez is worthy of all the big things in life

The new face of a phenomenal woman: Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Cebu City’s Tracy Maureen Perez is the new Miss World Philippines 2021