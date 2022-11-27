PICPA Run V2.0: Sorongon, Chepsiror rule 16K women’s, men’s category respectively

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Multi-titled marathoners Ruffa Sorongon of Sultan Kudarat and Kenyan Eric Chepsiror ruled the 16-kilometer race of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Run V2.0 on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Sorongon, the 2019 National Milo Marathon Cebu leg champion, finished the 16k race, the event’s longest distance at the top in the female category. She clocked in at 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 22 seconds.

Chipsiror, a many-time champion of Cebu’s local races ruled the 16k male category in 53 minutes and 6 seconds.

Trailing Sorongon at second place was Cherry Andrin who finished the race in 01:09.33, and Evamie Villarin rounded off the top three in the 16k distaff side in 01:16.35.

Fellow Kenyan Leonard Kimboi claimed the second spot in the 16k race in 55:01, followed by Florendo Lapiz who clocked in 56:42.

Mark Mahinay and Art Joy Torregosa lorded the 8k race. Mahinay crossed the finish line in 27:29 to dominate the male category, while Torregosa finished the race in 32:22 to top the female category.

Markiven Revilla (28:25) and Helbert Elarcosa (28:48) finished second and third, respectively in the 8k race. Karen Andrea Manayon (32:30) and Asia Paraase (32:35) trailed Torregosa at the No. 2 and No.3 spots, respectively.

On the other hand, the 4k male category top three winners were John Rey Pinoles (13:46), Vincent Andajao (13:57), and Harold Kim Guiao (14:02). The 4k female winners were Lizane Abella (16:19), Jeanly Mata (16:46), and Princess Borneo (17:11).

The annual running event of PICPA drew over a thousand runners. The proceeds of the running event will be used for PICPA’s scholarship program.

Race director Joel Baring of Sports and Fitness Enthusiast (SAFE) supervised the race’s technicalities.

