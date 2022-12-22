Dapitan of Cordova declared as drug-cleared barangay 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program has declared Barangay Dapitan in Cordova town as a drug-cleared barangay.

In a letter signed by Lawyer Ian Kenneth Lucero, provincial director of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), dated Dec. 20, 2022, it said that the significant milestone strongly manifests the relentless efforts and fruitful collaboration of the local government unit and various stakeholders in eradicating drugs in their communities.

This achievement was also timely as the agency launched the “Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA),” a flagship program of DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos, which aims to raise awareness and encouraged the community to participate in drug demand reduction.

“We look forward to a more meaningful and constant partnership in the local government level as we continue to actively support the administration of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. in putting an end to this drug menace and preserving the peace and order in the whole country,” the letter read.

The letter was addressed to Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan and Dapitan Barangay Captain Baby Villaspin.

Suan also congratulated Villaspin and other officials of Barangay Dapitan.

“Pahalipay ngadto sa tibuok Barangay Dapitan hilabi na sa ilang Brgy. Captain nga si Dan Villaspin ug mga barangay employees sa ilang nakab-ot nga recognition isip Drug-Cleared Barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program,” Suan said on his Facebook post.

(Kudos to the whole of Barangay Dapitan, especially to their Barangay Captain Dan Villaspin and to the barangay employees for achieving the recognition as a Drug-Cleared Barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program.)

Aside from Barangay Dapitan, Barangays Ibabao and San Miguel were earlier declared as drug-cleared barangays by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program.

