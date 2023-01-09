Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Shari Stacey Bacalso

In just a few days, we will witness the crowning of Miss Cebu 2023.

Miss Cebu is one of the highlights of the annual Sinulog Festival. The pageant began in 1983 and aims to “showcase the total beauty with the holistic personality of the Cebuana.”

This platform has been utilized to promote Cebu City’s tourism.

The Tourism Commission also emphasized the role of Miss Cebu as an inspiration and role model to young individuals and to the Cebuanos.

CDN Digital had a chance to speak with our 12 lovely candidates backstage and got to know them better personally. Here are some up close Q&A with Candidate No. 9 Shari Stacey “Shari” Bacalso, 20, from Cebu City.

*This article is part of a series featuring all the candidates for Miss Cebu 2023.

Q: What makes you unique? Shari: My story. I have met numerous people in my life, but what sets me apart from them is this. Having been raised in an unconventional household has uniquely molded me into the woman I am now, a woman of compassion and heart. I am grateful because this story of mine contributed a lot to me being ready for an opportunity such as Miss Cebu. Q: Where is your favorite place in Cebu and why? Shari: I’ve lived in Cebu all my life so my favorite place in our city changes quite a lot. As of the moment, I love going to Il Corso to have a sumptuous meal with the best coastal view. It’s the best combination to relax and unwind. Q: What is your favorite Cebuano delicacy and why do you love it? Shari: A Cebuano delicacy that I will never get tired of eating would be rosquillos. Aside from it being a delicious snack, it also has a familiar taste that gives me nostalgia. I grew up constantly eating this delicacy because it was my lola’s favorite. We would dip it in milk with milo and I remember looking forward to that afternoon snack. When my lola passed away due to COVID, I loved this delicacy even more because it reminds me of her. The woman I will forever look up to. I have met numerous people in my life, but what sets me apart from them is this. Having been raised in an unconventional household has uniquely molded me into the woman I am now, a woman of compassion and heart. Q: Which celebrity would you invite for dinner and why? Shari: I could only dream to have dinner with this group, but if I could, I would gladly invite Blackpink. As a blink, I could enumerate a lot of reasons as to why it would be them, but the one that really sticks out is that I want to see what they’re like behind the scenes. Being the world’s biggest girl group, I cannot imagine what their conversations are like. The world holds them in such a high regard that we tend to forget they are also humans. By having dinner with them, it would allow me to see beyond the picture perfect Blackpink that we always see. Q: Why do you deserve to win Miss Cebu 2023? Shari: The Miss Cebu crown not only entails a title but also a job. It is a responsibility that is given to a woman with passion and dedication. A woman who uses these qualities and her skills to make effective change in the community. This makes me deserving of the crown, because I believe that woman is me.

Stay updated with Miss Cebu 2023 events and activities here.

