Cebu Daily Newscast: NAIA T3 power outage affects flights from Cebu

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, May 2.

At least 10 flights at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport were affected after terminal 3 in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport suffered power outage on Monday.

The Manila International Airport Authority that manages NAIA reported experiencing power outage at 1:05 a.m.

A British-Filipino tourist named Ferdinand Marcos was arrested in Taguig City for alleged acts of lasciviousness, the police said on Monday.

The Souther Police District said the 23-year-old suspect – a namesake of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. – was nabbed inside a bar in Bonifacio Global at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The business community continue to urge the public to take their COVID-19 booster shots as the country saw an increase in the number of new cases of infections believed to be largely due to a new variant.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry issued the statement after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced a plan to revive the use of face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It seems that John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles were finally been able to overcome their recent trial as a married couple.

The couple appeared very sweet in a photo that was taken in a swimming pool and which Estrada shared on Instagram.

