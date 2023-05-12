Cebu Daily Newscast: Warriors avoid elimination, take down Lakers in Game 5

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here are the latest stories in and around Cebu on May 12, Friday.

The Golden State Warriors remained in contention in the NBA playoffs as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-106, in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, May 10 (Thursday morning, May 11, Philippine time).

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points as Golden State cut the series deficit to 2-3.

Will installing a traffic and emergency command center at the South Road Properties lower the number of vehicular accidents in the busy expressway?

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon thinks so as he proposed to the SRP management to put up a command center that would exclusively respond to traffic and emergency incidents in SRP.

Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. has asked Timor-Leste to reconsider its decision rejecting his request for political asylum.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told reporters on Thursday that he was informed of Teves’ latest move through a text message from a Philippine Embassy official in Dili, Timor-Leste’s capital city.

A Cebuano amputee was selected to join the Philippine Sitting Volleyball National Team that would be competing in the Southeast Asian Para Games this June.

Tonton Concepcion of Minglanilla, Cebu, who was a dancer, lost his leg in a motorcycle accident at the SRP in Cebu City in 2020. He was supposed to audition for the famous dance group Jabbawockeez in Manila at that time.



