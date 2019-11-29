Best Holiday Feelings at Seda Ayala Center Cebu

Seda Ayala Center Cebu showcases the BEST FEELINGS IN THE WORLD this time of year! Spoil yourselves with an abundant feast of all your favorite recipes and indulge in sweet treats for a jolly celebration.

Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Lunch

Seda Ayala Center Cebu officially ushers in the festive season by bringing culture and tradition to everyone’s tables. Misto introduces a wide array of festive dishes presenting holiday classics like Puto Maya and Sikwate, Mushroom Soup, Whole Turkey, Ham, Prime Rib and a Christmas-inspired Lava Cake. Priced at Php2,000 nett per person, Seda’s Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet is available this December 24, from 05:30pm – 10:30pm. Dinner is inclusive of one (1) glass of wine or one (1) bottle of beer.

On Christmas Day, families and friends are invited to dine at Misto for a a sumptuous feast of everyone’s well-loved Filipino holiday specials as Seda Ayala Center Cebu prepares a lavish Christmas Day buffet priced at P1,250 nett per person. Guests who wish to dine may visit Misto from 12:00noon– 02:30pm.

The Arcade : A Retro 2020 NYE Countdown Party

Seda welcomes 2020 with a modern take on retro culture! Have a glimpse of the yesteryears with Seda’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Party and say hello to 2020 for only Php2,020 inclusive of unlimited wine, beer and selected cocktails. Our live band and DJ’s are sure to set those retro spirits soaring!

Misto also invites families and friends for a sumptuous New Year’s Eve dinner buffet, from 05:30pm– 10:30pm, for only Php2,500 nett per person. Spread includes whole turkey, holiday ham, holiday desserts and a whole lot more of your yuletide favorites!

For inquiries and reservations, please contact (032) 411 5800. You may also check Seda’s Facebook account @SedaAyalaCenterCebu to keep posted on further holiday updates.