ABC-Cebu head asks DSWD to facilitate release of SAP cards

Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu Chapter President Celestino Martinez III has requested the Department of Social Welfare and Development to facilitate the distribution of SAP cards amid the questions on who will benefit from the social amelioration program.

Martinez said the local government units, including the barangay officials, will just assist the DSWD to ensure peaceful distribution of the cash assistance to the beneficiaries identified by the DSWD.

During their multisectoral meeting at the Capitol on Tuesday, April 7, the chief executives from Cebu earlier raised that they have already received and started the distribution of the SAP cards to their constituents since last week.

However, they recently found out that the allowed SAP beneficiaries in their locality, based on the DSWD allocation, is way fewer than the number of cards given to them.

Martinez and the mayors said that their constituents may even be angry at the their local officials for the possibility that they will not receive the up to P6,000 SAP assistance despite having filled out the forms.

DSWD-7 Assistant Regional Director Shalaine Lucero told the mayors to continue letting the constituents fill out and submit the SAP forms.

Lucero said they will still validate the eligibility of the SAP applicants. /rcg