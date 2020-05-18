Businessman donates P4 million for Covid-19 response in cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu

The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu received a much needed boost from businessman Michael Gleissner.

Gleissner donated P2 million each to Cebu and Lapu-Lapu to help in the Covid-19 response of both cities, taking note of the active measures being undertaken by both local government units to control the disease and ease the burden on their constituents.

Joe Mercado, Gleissner’s representative in Cebu, turned over the donation of P2 million to Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on May 6, 2020.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan received the P2 million for Lapu-Lapu City from Mercado in a separate turnover activity on May 7.

Assistance to Covid-19 response

In the case of Cebu City, Gleissner also gave his approval for the use of the Bigfoot property in the South Road Properties (SRP) as a quarantine facility.

The Cebu City Health Department reported a total of 1,660 Covid-19 cases as of May 12, with Barangay Mambaling having the most number of residents suffering from the illness.

Lapu-Lapu City reported 42 Covid-19 positive cases as of May 11, with 15 recoveries and one death from the disease.

Gleissner’s companies are located in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.