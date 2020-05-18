outbrain

Businessman donates P4 million for Covid-19 response in cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu

By: PR May 18,2020 - 01:34 PM

Donation to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan (right) receives a check for P2 million from businessman Michael Gleissner, represented by Joe Mercado (left), to aid in Lapu-Lapu City’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 virus.

The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu received a much needed boost from businessman Michael Gleissner.

Gleissner donated P2 million each to Cebu and Lapu-Lapu to help in the Covid-19 response of both cities, taking note of the active measures being undertaken by both local government units  to control the disease and ease the burden on their constituents.

Joe Mercado, Gleissner’s representative in Cebu, turned over the donation of P2 million to Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on May 6, 2020.

Donation to Cebu City
Cebu City officials led by Mayor Edgardo Labella (3rd from L) accept businessman Michael Gleissner’s P2 million donation from his representative in Cebu, Joe Mercado. The amount will be used in the city’s Covid-19 response, particularly in helping ease the burden on residents affected by strict quarantine measures. Also in the photo are (from L) Atty. Mary Rose S. Lubino, Labella’s Chief of Staff, Atty. Jerone Castillo of the City Treasurer’s Office and City Treasurer Juanita Monina Paires.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan received the P2 million for Lapu-Lapu City from Mercado in a separate turnover activity on May 7.

Assistance to Covid-19 response

In the case of Cebu City, Gleissner also gave his approval for the use of the Bigfoot property in the  South Road Properties (SRP) as a quarantine facility.

The Cebu City Health Department reported a total of 1,660 Covid-19 cases as of May 12, with Barangay Mambaling having the most number of residents suffering from the illness.

Lapu-Lapu City reported 42 Covid-19 positive cases as of May 11, with 15 recoveries and one death from the disease.

Gleissner’s companies are located in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

