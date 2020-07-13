14 Mandaue City firemen test negative of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fourteen out of the 50 personnel from Mandaue City Fire Station have tested negative of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Fire Officer 1 Riel Denura, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Fire Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that they were only waiting for the result of the 11 more personnel who were the last batch to undergo swab testing this day, July 13, 2020.

Denura said there were also a few number of personnel who have tested positive of the virus from the result last Saturday, July 11. However, Denura said that they are waiting for the hard copy of the results of their personnel before they would declare the number of those who tested positive.

“The public have nothing to worry about because these personnel are already isolated in Cubacub Elementary school,” said Denura.

He said that most of these personnel were asymptomatic and were being closely monitored by the barangay health workers.

The station is still under lockdown together with the 11 personnel who are all negative of the virus according to Denura.

In previous reports, one of the 50 personnel of the station was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 which prompted the lockdown of the station.

Denura said that in a week of lockdown, he and his other colleagues were able to adjust to the situation especially with the overwhelming support they have received from the other stations in their area.

“We are thankful our colleagues never left us during this time,” said Denura./dbs