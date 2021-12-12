Pagadian Explorers complete semis cast after burying Iligan Archangels in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pagadian Explorers manhandled the MFT Iligan Archangels,105-78, in their quarterfinals match of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Saturday evening, December 11 at the Pagadian City gymnasium.

With the victory, Pagadian completed the semifinals cast where they will go up against BYB Kapatagan Buffalos on Monday at 6:30 PM. The other semifinals match features the Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors vs Globalport-MisOr Valientes.

The Explorers banked on a productive third quarter where they scored 30 points while limiting the Archangels to just 15 to establish a commanding 18-point lead, 70-52, entering the fourth period.

The Explorers went on scoring 35 more points in the final period while the Archangels scored 26.

“Hindi ko na sila kailangang pagalitan, professional na sila. Basta dumepensa sila, magbox out at huwag maliitin ang kalaban,” Explorers head coach Gherome Ejercito on what he told his players at halftime.

(I see no need to get angry at them, they are professional players. Just as long as they defend, box out their opponents, and not to take their opponents lightly.)

Judel Fuentes led the explorers with 19 points from his 5 three point shots to go with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Charles Pepito chipped in 14 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block, while Edzel Mag-isa got 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Eugene Torres got 18 points for the Archangels while Herrald Benedictos notched 14 points and 4 rebounds.

The Scores:

Pagadian 105 – Fuentes 19, Pepito 14, Mag-isa 13, Uri 12, Pamaran 12, Saludsod 9, Ibanez 8, Caballero 6, Acaylar 5, Diaz 3, Demigaya 2, Quimado 2, Tolentino 0, Baldeo 0, Dechos 0.

Iligan 78 – Torres 18, Benedictos 14, Cecilio 10, Dela Rea 7, Quinga 6, Daguisonan 6, Tagolimot 5, Bernardino 4, Cuyos 4, Aparice 4, Andrade 0, Benitez 0.

Quarterscores: 19-14, 40-37, 70-52, 105-78.

/dbs

