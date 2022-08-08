Mandaue police chief eyes more checkpoints, patrols to secure residents
MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The new director of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) wants to intensify the police visibility in the city.
Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes, new MCPO director, said that among the activities that would be conducted would be mobile patrols, foot patrols, and checkpoints.
Caballes who assumed the post last Wednesday, August 3, said this was to ensure the security and safety of the people in the city and to maintain the city’s low crime rate.
Earlier, Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said among the highly urbanized cities under the jurisdiction of the Police Regional Office 7, Mandaue City had the lowest crime incidents and highest crime solution efficiency with MCPO being ranked first among police offices in the region.
The new city director said he would continue to implement effective programs for the good of the MCPO and the Mandauehanons.
Caballes was the former chief of the Regional Operations Division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).
Caballes replaced former MCPO Director Police Colonel Roland Bulalacao who took the post of Caballes at the PRO-7.
Mandaue City Councilor Oscar Del Castillo, chairman of the committee on Police, Fire, and Penology, said the city would fully support the programs of the MCPO.
Castillo said they would invite Caballes next Monday, August 15, during the council’s regular session, to be recognized as the new city director.
RELATED STORIES
Mandaue cops to intensify police visibility, continue anti-crime operations
VSMMC and Mandaue police conduct bloodletting activity
Police believe organized group behind series of robberies in Bohol
Cebu City police warns public of increased snatching incidents
Lapu police: Security measures in place for IronMan race
Police Station 12 now operational in Cebu City
CCTO Management Board asks police to help fight abusive use of sirens, blinkers
/dbs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.