Domingo eyes comeback in Japan fight with Iimura

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ZIP-Sanman Boxing Team’s Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo is aiming for a comeback by taking on Japanese up-and-comer Jukiya Iimura on Oct. 20, 2022 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 23-year-old Domingo, nephew of former world title challenger Michael Domingo, is coming from a controversial unanimous decision loss to Nhlanhla Tyirha last May 28, 2022 in East London, South Africa.

All three South African judges scored the bout 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94, in favor of Tyirha which Domingo blatantly called a ‘robbery.’

This was after he believed that he put on a great fight against the hometown boxer.

The defeat snapped Domingo’s five-fight winning streak, which he started in 2019. With the defeat, Domingo absorbed his second loss with 16 wins and eight knockouts.

Domingo is from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, who is now based here in Cebu under Zip-Sanman Boxing Team. He is in boxing stable alongside world No. 1 minimumweight contender Melvin Jerusalem and world-rated Kevin Jake Cataraja.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Iimura will have his mettle tested anew by facing Domingo.

He is unbeaten at three wins with one knockout. He eked out a majority decision win against veteran Takayuki Okumoto last Dec. 5, 2021 in Osaka Japan.

It was Iimura’s first acid test which ended with two judges scoring identically at 77-75 for Iimura, while one scored it even at 76 all to earn a hard-fought majority decision win.

