150 children with disability join Cebu City’s ‘Hudyaka sa Bukid’ in Lusaran

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 150 children with disability from eight mountain barangays of Cebu City were able to participate in the “Hudayaka sa Bukid sa mga PWD Children” held by the city government in Barangay Lusaran, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

These children were from Barangays Adlaon, Cambinocot, Guba, Lusaran, Mabini, Paril, Tabunan, and Tagbao, the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) said in a report.

Jocelyn Llesol, Cebu City PWD Federation president, said they planned the activity to accommodate children who were not able to join the city’s celebration of National Children’s Month last November.

“Among paningkamotan sa sunod tuig, lain na sab nga cluster barangays amoang maalagaran sa among federation,” she said.

(We will try our best that next year we will have another cluster of barangays that our federation can serve.)

“Ang bata gud nga PWD wala gyud maapil sa Children’s Congress. Nasakitan ko ba kay gamay ra ang kalipay sa mga PWD. Mao na amo lang gisaka dinhi. Manghinaot ko nga ugma opening sa ‘Pasko sa Uptown’, maayo unta among gipangandoy nga maapil atong mga PWD didto sa ubos,” she added.

(The children, who are PWDs, were not included in the Children’s Congress. I was hurt because the children with PWDs only need a little something to be happy. That is why we came here. We hope that tomorrow, the opening of the “Pasko sa Uptown”, it would be good that what we hoped for to have the PWDs here in the lowlands be included.)

Several private companies have donated to provide bundles of joy for the children.

Meanwhile, 4,000 other children were also gathered for the annual “Pasko sa Uptown” held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Saturday, Dec. 10.

RELATED STORIES

‘Pasko sa Uptown’ 2022 to gather 4,000 underprivileged children this Saturday

3,044 PWDs in Cash-for-Work program in CV get paid – DSWD-7

Mandaue PWDs receive P3K financial assistance

Senior citizens, PWDs get more chances to find work if proposed measure gets okay

P2,000 monthly allowance for PWDs sought

More than 13,000 PWDs to receive P3,000 financial assistance this Friday

PWDs in Cebu City receive P2,000 financial aid covering June and July

Unconsolidated database of PWDs still a problem in PH — Imee Marcos

/dbs