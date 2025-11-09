UWAN: Live updates

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A new weather disturbance named #UwanPH (international name: Fung-wong) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Saturday, November 8, 2025, according to the state weather bureau Pagasa.

Uwan will be closely monitored as it may bring heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the country in the coming days.

Pagasa photo

Bookmark this live updates page for ‘Uwan’ to get latest updates, advisories, and local reports on the country’s 21st tropical cyclone of the year.’

Impact of Uwan expands to 2M people as death toll climbs to 6

The reported deaths from the impact of Super Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong) have climbed to six, with more than two million individuals affected, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

In its latest situation report, the agency said the fatalities include three from Cagayan Valley and one each from Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

The disaster response body also said around 13 people were reported injured. These casualty figures are undergoing validation, it added.

Meanwhile, affected families were placed at 652,632, which is equivalent to 2,358,476 persons residing in 6,919 barangays in 15 regions nationwide.

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Uwan moves northward outside PAR

Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong) has moved northward outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of early Tuesday, November 11, but its lingering effects continue to concern residents and authorities across northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Cebu is still grappling with the aftermath of Typhoon Tino, which claimed over 150 lives last week.

According to Pagasa’s Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 21, issued at 5:00 a.m., Uwan maintained maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts reaching 150 kph.

Its center was estimated 365 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan, already outside PAR, moving northward at 15 kph. Strong to typhoon-force winds extended up to 750 kilometers from the center.

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Typhoon Uwan: DILG to sanction execs who left PH amid Uwan

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will study possible criminal and administrative sanctions against 20 local government officials who still left the country despite a ban on foreign trips imposed from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 to ensure their presence on the ground during the onslaught of Typhoon “Uwan” (international name: Fung-wong).

“There were about 40 local government officials who were part of a delegation going to South Korea. I was able to stop some of them,” Interior Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla told ANC’s Headstart on Monday.

“I called for a meeting with my undersecretaries in local government, external, legal and legislative affairs to study the implications of all these matters because many local government officials are not here right now although they were strictly prohibited from leaving,” Remulla said. He did not name the officials concerned.

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Luzon, Visayas police force on alert for Uwan rescue, relief operations

The police in Luzon and the Visayas will remain on alert for rescue and relief operations in the wake of Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

Uwan whipped many parts of Luzon over the weekend, leaving at least two individuals dead, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

“All PNP field units in the entire Luzon and Visayas will remain on alert to ensure that evacuation and rescue operations are conducted safely and efficiently,” acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

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Typhoon Uwan left 132 areas flooded – NDRRMC

As of Monday morning, Nov. 10, Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong) left a total of 132 areas flooded, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its 6 a.m. update, the NDRRMC said there are 125 flooded areas in the Bicol Region, 5 in Western Visayas, and 2 in Northern Mindanao.

The NDRRMC also said the floods in 4 areas in Zamboanga Peninsula and 1 in Caraga, Mindanao, are currently receding, while the floods in 9 areas in Western Visayas and 2 in Caraga have already subsided.

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Uwan downs power & comms, displaces over 63,000 in Eastern Visayas

Super Typhoon Uwan unleashed its fury across the Eastern Visayas Region on Sunday, Nov. 9, displacing 18,959 families, or 63,826 individuals, according to a progress report released by the Police Regional Office (PRO-8).

Local government units (LGUs) in the region preemptively evacuated residents to designated centers in an effort to prevent casualties as the typhoon battered the region with powerful winds and torrential rains.

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UWAN MOVES TOWARD THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA

SEA TRAVEL NO LONGER SUSPENDED

Uwan weakens as it hits Luzon’s mountain ranges, including Sierra Madre

Uwan (international name Fung-wong) has weakened into a typhoon after hitting the mountain ranges of Luzon, including the Sierra Madre, according to the state weather bureau’s 2 a.m. Monday bulletin.

As of 1:00 a.m., Uwan was last located in Bagulin, La Union, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with a gustiness of up to 275 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

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Uwan watch: Huge waves whipped Bohol’s shores

Due to the threat of Super Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong), a total of 8,134 families, or 25,775 individuals, have been evacuated to safer areas in Bohol, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

The PDRRMC Command Center’s data as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 9, showed that residents from 24 local government units (LGUs) conducted preemptive evacuations to avoid casualties.

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Uwan now a super typhoon, Signal No. 5 raised in parts of Bicol Region

Uwan reached super typhoon category on Sunday morning, the state weather bureau announced, after Uwan intensified with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 230 kph.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) added that the super typhoon was last located 125 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, moving west-northwestward at 25 kph.

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UWAN NOW A SUPER TYPHOON

BAHA SA BANTAYAN ISLAND

A RAINY DAY AHEAD

ANG KUSOG SA BAGYONG UWAN

Mass evacuations ahead of intensifying Uwan

Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) continued to intensify as it began to move toward the Philippine Sea in the eastern portion of Bicol Region, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 has been raised over Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, the eastern portion of Albay, and the northeastern portions of Sorsogon and Northern Samar.

A number of provinces and cities located on the path of the storm are expected to experience heavy rains and have begun preemptive evacuation; classes and work have also been suspended for Sunday and Monday.

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Here Comes Uwan

Low-lying coastal areas under storm surge alert as Uwan intensifies

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday warned of a possible “life-threatening storm surge” in several low-lying coastal areas in Luzon and Visayas due to Typhoon Uwan.

In a storm surge warning issued at 8 p.m., Pagasa said that a “high risk of life-threatening storm surge may occur within the next 48 hours.”

With this, the Pagasa recommended residents to “stay away from the coast or beach, cancel all marine activities, move to higher grounds away from the coast and storm surge-prone areas,” and follow the agency’s updates on the typhoon.

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Typhoon Uwan intensifies again, moves closer to Catanduanes

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Uwan (int’l name: Fung-wong) intensified again, according to the state weather bureau’s latest update early Sunday morning, as it moved closer to Catanduanes province.A bulletin posted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that Uwan now has maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

It was last seen 250 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

When Pagasa released its previous update, Uwan was just packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kph and gustiness of up to 205 kph. During that time, it was located 370 kilometers east of Virac.

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Pagasa warns of floods, landslides as Uwan to dump heavy rains

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday warned of widespread severe flooding and landslides as intense to torrential rainfall is expected over Catanduanes and five other areas in Luzon and the Visayas from Saturday to Sunday afternoon due to Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong).

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Areas of Cebu still under signal no. 1 as Uwan nears Luzon

Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong) continues to rapidly intensify as it begins to move closer towards the Philippine Sea east of Bicol Region, the weather bureau said Saturday afternoon.

The center of Typhoon Uwan was located 575 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar or 620 km east of Virac, Catanduanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.The typhoon is moving west-northwestward at 30 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

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Typhoon Uwan gains strength; 5 areas now under Signal No. 3

Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong) continued to intensify as it began to move towards the Philippine Sea in the eastern portion of Bicol Region, with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 now raised over five areas in Luzon and the Visayas, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the center of the eye of Uwan was last located 575 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 620 km east of Virac, Vatanduanes.

Uwan was carrying a maximum wind speed of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 185 kph. It was moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.

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Gov’t on full alert, braces for impact of Typhoon Uwan

As Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) is expected to affect many parts of the country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday, Nov. 8, said that all government agencies are on “full alert” to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos.

“We are continuously monitoring the development of Typhoon Uwan as it approaches Northern Luzon. All government agencies are on full alert and are taking immediate action to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens,” Marcos said, speaking in Filipino, in a statement

According to Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Rafael Alejandro IV on Friday, the widespread effects of Uwan extend from Batanes to Bohol.

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‘Relief goods are ready’ — DSWD assures as Typhoon Uwan nears landfall

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) approaches the country, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured that the agency is prepared to distribute relief goods to the affected areas in the coming days.

Secretary of Social Welfare and Development Rex Gatchalian told reporters on Friday, November 7, that food packs have been readied for any calamity:

“Di kami nag-aantay bago sa may bagyo para maghanda. Sa utos at direktiba ng Pangulo, 365 days a year, tuloy-tuloy ang repacking namin.”

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HERE COMES UWAN

Typhoon Uwan: Cebu disaster officials warn public to heed warnings

Disaster officials have urged residents to “do away with complacency” and prepare early as Typhoon Uwan places Cebu under Signal No. 1, just days after Typhoon Tino left widespread destruction across Metro Cebu.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), called on Cebuanos to stay alert and heed warnings as the city braces for the possible impacts of Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong).

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Marcos orders relocation of Cebuanos living in ‘no-build zones’

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered to relocate residents from “no-build” zones following the flash floods that displaced thousands due to Typhoon Tino.

After a situational briefing with officials at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Friday, November 7, Marcos shared that many of the affected families were living in high-risk locations, such as riverbanks and low-lying areas.

“Marami sa mga biktima ay nasa ‘no-build zone’ kaya kailangan sila irelocate (Many of the victims are living in ‘no-build zones’ so we have to relocate them),” he said.

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Super Typhoon Uwan’s massive breadth spans Batanes to Bohol

The adverse effects of possible Super Typhoon Uwan are widespread — spanning from Batanes to Bohol — Rafael Alejandro IV, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) assistant secretary, said on Friday.

As of 11 a.m., tropical storm Fung-wong was last located 1,315 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas and may enter the Philippine area of responsibility either late Friday evening or early Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Its 1,400-kilometer diameter – that is very big – could have an effect from Batanes to Bohol,” Alejandro said in a press briefing.

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Uwan intensifies, may reach super typhoon status before landfall

Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) has further intensified as it continues moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau forecasted Saturday.

The storm threatens to bring torrential rains, destructive winds, and dangerous storm surges to parts of Luzon and the Visayas in the coming days.

As of 4 a.m. today, November 8, the center of Uwan was located 985 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness reaching up to 160 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

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Uwan intensifies into a typhoon

Pagasa briefing on Uwan

Uwan: Storm signal warnings in Cebu

Pagasa photo

PAGASA has raised Wind Signal No. 1 over several parts of the country due to Severe Tropical Storm Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong) including the northern and central Cebu in its 5:00 p.m. bulletin.

Areas covered in the signal included Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

Storm surge warning

Super Typhoon Uwan is very dangerous says Pagasa official

The state weather bureau has warned the public to take precautionary measures as widespread flooding and landslides are expected across the country due to the looming Super Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong).

In a press conference on Friday, Dr. Nathaniel Servando, administrator of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), described Uwan as “a very intense and enormous tropical cyclone.”

Servando noted that the cyclone is expected to reach the typhoon category when it enters the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

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