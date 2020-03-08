Ten people hurt after Fortuner falls off cliff in Sirao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Toyota Fortuner with 10 people inside — a driver and nine passengers — fell off a three-meter-deep cliff in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City, at past 1 p.m. today, March 8, 2020.

Barangay Sirao is a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

Harold Alcontin, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) head, told CDN Digital that all passengers had been rescued and had been admitted in a private hospital in Cebu City.

Alcontin said that three of the victims complained of chest pains while the others only suffered cuts and bruises.

According to the initial report from first responders, Alcontin said, that vehicle was overloaded especially since there were cargoes inside the vehicle and the SUV was carrying 10 people including the driver.

The Toyota Fortuner is an SUV or a sport utility vehicle, which has a seating capacity of 7 people.

Alcontin said that there were also children among the passengers, whose ages they had yet to determine.