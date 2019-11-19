Dover Business Services’ Expands to Accommodate Additional Shared Services Functions

A growth in business and a tripling of employee count over the last two years is now prompting Dover Business Services (DBS) Philippines, to relocate to a new site in the One Montage Building facility. Along with the new site, The Leadership and human Resources Team are also conducting a 2-day Hiring Expo on November 21 & 22 in Seda Hotel. This event is a testament of the company’s commitment to grow in Cebu.

DBS opened its Asia Shared Services Center in Cebu in April 2017 to offer support in functions such as Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, Master Data Management and Travel & Expense, and eventually expanded with other functions such as Payroll, Lease Accounting, Business Transformation, Business Controls, Engaged Services, E-commerce and most recently, Voice Support for Customer and Vendor Management.

DBS has maintained strong employee engagement numbers brought about by the organization’s employee value proposition of Empowering, Engaging, and Elevating through best in class employee experiences. As a testament to their continued drive for excellence and despite being new to the industry, DBS was named one of Asia’s Top 100 Best Employer Brands by the World HRD Congress in Singapore in August 2019. DBS was recognized for this honor for its use of marketing communications effectively in attracting the best talent and developing employees with its exceptional employee engagement initiatives and retention statistics.

Peejay Dagat, site Human Resources leader for DBS Philippines, noted, “Despite being new and small, it’s not about the number, but the impact that we have for the organization and the community.”