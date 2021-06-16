6-year-old boy’s wrist impaled on a spike of iron gate in T. Padilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A six-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after his right wrist was impaled on a spike of an iron gate in Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon, June 16, 2021.

The Cebu City Risk Disaster and Management Office (CDRRMO), in a Facebook post, said that according to witnesses, the boy was playing with other children when the incident happened.

“According to witnesses in the area, the patient was playing with other children and while hanging on a bar of the gate, he was pushed by his playmate which causes him to lose his grip and fall that caused his right forearm to be impaled unto a spike from a gate,” part of the post read.

CDRRMO immediately dispatched their ambulance and heavy rescue truck upon learning about the incident in order to extricate him safely.

The patient was rushed to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for treatment.

The Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), along with the Cebu City Ambulance Services – EMS were also at the scene to assist. /rcg