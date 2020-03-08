Aussie jailed for ‘shoplifting’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Security personnel of a mall in Mandaue City arrested an Australian national Saturday night, March 7, 2020, for allegedly stealing a box of cheese and a pack of fish from their grocery section.

Klaas Haagsma, 74, is now detained at the Police Station 1 in Barangay Centro while police wait for the mall management to press charges against the foreign national.

Edwin Auxtero, who head’s the mall’s security team, said that it was already the second time that they caught Haagsman steal something from the grocery section of the mall that is located at the corner of U.N. Avenue and M.C. Briones Street in Mandaue City.

But the mall management decided to forgo the filing of a complaint against Haagsman, who is renting an apartment unit in Barangay Opao, the first time that he was caught in consideration of his old age.

Still, Haagsman attempted to again steal items from their grocery section at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The items that he took were a box of cheese – P330 and a pack of fish fillet – P104.

During their investigation, Haagsman told mall security personnel that he did not have money to pay for the items which they took from their grocery shelves because he is yet to receive his pension.

Haagsman said that he also spends his pension to take care of his apartment rental especially since he lives alone in his unit.

The Australian national told mall security personnel that he came to Cebu after he married a Cebuana three years ago. But his wife, who was already married to another man even before they meet, had already left him. / dcb