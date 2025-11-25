Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

Pagasa satellite image

Tropical Depression Verbena is bringing rain and gusty winds as it moves closer to the country, and we’re tracking every development as it happens.

Stay tuned for live updates on Verbena’s path from Pagasa, local impacts, and key advisories to help you stay informed and prepared.

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BALIK NA ANG BYAHE SA NORTHERN CEBU

CEBU NO LONGER UNDER SIGNAL NO. 1

STA. MARIA MAGDALENA CHURCH HOSTS 255 EVACUEES

MGA CLASSROOMS SA CARCAR GIBAHAAN

PAM ORDERS RESUMPTION OF CLASSES

CARCAR DIVERSION ROAD, GIBAHAAN NI VERBENA

EXPLAINER: What does 100–200 mm of heavy rainfall look like in real life?

As the rainy season brings the threat of floods and landslides, people rely on rainfall warnings not just as information but as a precaution to help them prepare and stay safe.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is in charge of issuing 24-hour rainfall forecasts, including the expected volume of rain in specific areas measured in millimeters.

You may see figures like 50–100 mm or 100–200 mm of potential rainfall in these weather advisories, but what do these numbers actually mean?

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Cebu remains under Signal 1 as Verbena moves over Negros

Cebu remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Verbena continues to cross the Visayas, bringing strong winds, scattered heavy rains, and hazardous sea conditions across the region on Tuesday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tropical Depression Verbena was last spotted at 7 a.m. over Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, moving west northwest at 20 km/h.

Verbena maintained maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h, gusts reaching 90 km/h, and a central pressure of 998 hPa. Strong winds extend up to 200 kilometers from its center.

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VERBENA NOW OVER SULU SEA

NAGBAHA SA CARCAR TUNGOD NI VERBENA

GIBAHA ANG CARCAR

DILI MAAGIAN KAY GIBAHAAN

Cebu City evacuates 4,700 residents as TD Verbena triggers heavy rains

Thousands of residents here left their homes overnight as Tropical Depression Verbena swept across the Visayas and made landfall in Talisay City early Tuesday.

More than 4,700 individuals, or 1,248 families, are now sheltered in 57 evacuation centers across the city, according to the 6 a.m. situation report released by the Cebu City Government.

City Hall reported that 36 evacuation centers were operating in the north district and 21 in the south, housing 2,773 evacuees in the north and 1,998 in the south.

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Verbena makes landfall in Talisay early Tuesday morning, floods Carcar

Tropical Depression Verbena made its landfall over Talisay City, Cebu, at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 25, the state weather bureau reported.

At this time, the system packed maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gusts of up to 90 km/h as it moved towards the coastal waters of Pinamungahan, Cebu at 4:00 a.m.

It also brought torrential rains, with the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) issuing a red rainfall warning at 2:00 a.m.

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Verbena slightly accelerates over Bohol

TCWS #No. 1

Luzon:

Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, the northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and mainland Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Cawayan, Placer, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Uson, Dimasalang, City of Masbate, Mobo, Palanas, Aroroy, Cataingan, Baleno)

Visayas:

Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu, Bohol, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte

Mindanao:

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, City of Malaybalay, Malitbog, Cabanglasan), the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliangao, Plaridel, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City, Aloran, Panaon, Jimenez, Concepcion), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal, Mutia)

Face-to-face classes in Cebu suspended, as residents prepare for Verbena

All face-to-face classes for Tuesday, November 25, are suspended in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay, and all towns across Cebu Province, as residents braced for a rainy and restless night amid Tropical Depression Verbena.

Cebu and much of the Visayas remained under Signal No. 1 as of 11 p.m. Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) advised. At the time, Verbena’s center hovered over the coast of Anda, Bohol.

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TD ‘VERBENA’ SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES, MOVING TOWARDS BOHOL

TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNALS (TCWS) IN EFFECT

TCWS No. 1

Luzon:

Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, the northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and mainland Masbate Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Cawayan, Placer, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Uson, Dimasalang, City of Masbate, Mobo, Palanas, Aroroy, Cataingan, Baleno)

Visayas:

Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu, Bohol, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte

Mindanao:

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, City of Malaybalay, Malitbog, Cabanglasan), the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliangao, Plaridel, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City, Aloran, Panaon, Jimenez, Concepcion), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal, Mutia)

Heavy rainfall warning (11 p.m., Monday, November 24)

Verbena downs transmission lines in Northern and Eastern Samar

Tropical depression Verbena has damaged two transmission lines that serve the provinces of Samar, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said Monday.

The affected lines were the Calbayog-Allen 69-kilovolt (kV) Line, and the Paranas-Quinapondan 69kV Line, the NGCP said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

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Lapu-Lapu City braces for Verbena, orders massive cleanup of drains

The Lapu-Lapu City Government activated its Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment operations on Monday, November 24, 2025, in preparation for Tropical Depression Verbena.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council convened a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) headed by Mayor Cindi King-Chan in the Sangguniang Panlungsod Session Hall.

Lapu-Lapu and 16 other areas across the Visayas were under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as of 5 p.m. Monday.

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OPLAN KONTRA BAHA SA LAPU-LAPU

ARCHIVAL ANNOUNCES FACE-TO-FACE CLASS SUSPENSION AMID VERBENA

Mandaue residents evacuate before Verbena arrives

The Mandaue City government has begun evacuating residents with the approach of tropical depression Verbena.

Residents living along the Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers were the first to be evacuated, while City Hall advised residents outside the riverbanks to coordinate with their respective barangay captains.

This developed as Mandaue’s water absorption capacity had fallen, increasing the risk of flooding across the city even with light rainfall, after typhoon Tino on Nov. 4 clogged the city’s drainage systems and rivers with silt and debris.

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Verbena makes landfall over Surigao del Sur on Monday afternoon

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Tropical Depression Verbena has made landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 24.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that the weather system packs sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

As of 2 p.m., it was last located in the vicinity of Tago, Surigao del Sur.

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Cebu City Mayor cancels trip ahead of TD Verbena’s landfall

Archival was set to leave on Monday night, November 24, to speak at the Asia Smart City Conference — an international forum centered on technology, mobility, and climate resilience.

His cancellation followed advices from the Cebu City Disaster Council and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), as his presence is needed to lead the city’s preparations for the incoming weather disturbance.

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OPISYALES SA MANDAUE MIDUAW SA MGA BAKWIT

WORK SUSPENDED IN GOV’T OFFICES IN SOGOD, CEBU

VERBENA NEARS LANDFALL, MAINTAINS STRENGTH

Verbena unlikely to become typhoon inside PAR —Pagasa

The weather disturbance Verbena will likely remain a tropical depression as it crosses the country, the state weather bureau reported.

The approaching weather system is also not expected to strengthen while passing through the Visayas regions, Engr. Al Quiblat, weather services chief of Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) explained in an interview.

“It will remain a tropical depression before landfall. As it moves across the Visayas, it is expected to maintain this category until it exits the Visayas landmass through Panay Island,” he said in Cebuano.

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SITWASYON SA MGA SAPA SA MANDAUE

NAGPABILIN NGA NORMAL ANG LEBEL SA TUBIG SA COTCOT RIVER

ORANGE RAINFALL WARNING IN CEBU

33rd Cebu City Olympics: Games postponed due to TD Verbena

The 33rd Cebu City Olympics pressed pause on all events on Monday, November 24, as a precaution while Tropical Depression Verbena moves across the Visayas.

Francis Ramirez, sports coordinator of the Department of Education Cebu City Division, confirmed the suspension after Cebu City and the rest of Cebu was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

“Mo-resume ta after sa tropical depression kung naa na go signal sa authorities,” Ramirez said.

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COAST GUARD IN CENTRAL VISAYAS ON HEIGHTENED ALERT STATUS

MINGLANILLA NANGANDAM NI TD VERBENA

MGA PASAHERO STRANDED SA HAGNAYA PORT

ARCHIVAL TO MONITOR TD VERBENA WHILE ON OFFICIAL TRAVEL

MANDAUE’S PREEMPTIVE EVACUATION

WALAY BYAHE SA PUNTA ENGAÑO PORT

PANGANDAM ALANG KANG TD VERBENA

TD Verbena maintains strength; Signal No. 1 raised in Cebu, rest of Visayas

Tropical Depression Verbena continues to maintain its strength as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau reported.

In their 8 a.m. bulletin on Monday, November 24, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the weather system will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds in affected areas.

Verbena’s center was located 290 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, moving westward at 20 km/h. It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h, with gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

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Cebu City declares blue code alert due to TD Verbena

A blue code alert is now in effect in Cebu City to prepare for any eventualities that may result from Tropical Depression Verbena.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said the declaration was made to prepare for Tropical Depression Verbena that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday, while they also would continue to address the aftermath of Typhoon Tino.

A blue code alert means a heightened state of readiness for a disaster.

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Verbena: Rainfall warning

Signal No. 1 raised in Cebu, rest of Visayas due to TD Verbena

The state weather bureau has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over central and northern Cebu and most of the Visayas regions due to tropical depression Verbena.

In their 5:00 a.m. bulletin on Monday, November 24, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has listed the following areas in Cebu covered under the storm signal:

Pinamungahan, Ronda, Liloan, Cebu City, Moalboal, Consolacion, Danao City, Borbon, Carmen, Argao, Daanbantayan, Tuburan, City of Bogo, Alcantara, Tabogon, Badian, Sibonga, City of Naga, Lapu-Lapu City, City of Carcar, Mandaue City, Catmon, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Cordova, Dalaguete, Compostela, San Remigio, Balamban, Dumanjug, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Asturias, Barili, Medellin, Sogod, Tabuelan, City of Talisay, Alegria, Alcoy, and the Bantayan Islands and Camotes Islands.

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LIST: Cebu, Bohol LGUs suspend classes due to TD Verbena

Various localities in the neighboring provinces of Cebu and Bohol have announced the suspension of classes this Monday due to Tropical Depression Verbena.

There were those who ordered the suspension classes in their respective localities while others ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes and the shift to other modes of learning in public and private schools.

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Sea travels suspended in Cebu as TD Verbena nears

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) stations in northern and southern Cebu have ordered the temporary suspension of sea travels beginning Monday, November 24, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Depression Verbena.

The directive came after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in Cebu at 5 a.m. today.

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