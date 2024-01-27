Adultery: Brgy. kagawad, mistress caught inside motel in Mandaue
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A possible case of adultery awaits a barangay kagawad and his mistress who were caught inside a motel in Mandaue City, on Friday evening, January 26, 2024.
The suspects were identified as Carl Nelson Arnoco, 41 years old, a resident of Tawason, Mandaue City, and Gilda Cadungog Labares, 60 years old, a resident of Barangay Camputhaw, Cebu City.
Arnoco was said to be a barangay kagawad of Brgy. Luz in Cebu City.
Based on the investigation of Mandaue City Police Station 4, the wife of Arnoco personally went to their station to ask for assistance, after she saw her husband entering a motel on Friday night.
The police immediately responded and found the suspects inside a room in a motel.
The two were arrested and were appraised about their constitutional rights and detained for proper disposition.
They will most likely be charged with adultery, authorities say.
