UC honors Cebuano Palarong Pambansa medalists with incentives

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six Palarong Pambansa 2024 medalists, led by dancesport pair Mitchloni Dinauanao and Francis Dave Sombal, were honored by the University of Cebu (UC) for representing not just Central Visayas, but also their school.

Dinauanao and Sombal were the most bemedalled athletes of Central Visayas, winning six golds in the inaugural dancesport event during the height of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 at Gmall of Cebu.

They dominated the junior Latin single dance events—rumba, jive, samba, chachacha, paso doble, and quickstep—helping Central Visayas be named the ‘overall champion’ in this particular event of the Palaro.

No less than UC President, Lawyer Augusto W. Go, welcomed his own Webmasters athletes at his office in the UC Main Campus in downtown Cebu City. Joining Go were the coaches of the athletes, including the ever-supportive UC Webmasters athletic director, Jessica Honoridez.

According to Honoridez, the athletes were given financial incentives corresponding to the medals they won.

The rest of the gold medalists recognized by Go were Edelyn Vosotros, who topped the secondary girls chess blitz team championship, and Rena Jean Tigmo, the lone gold medalist for Central Visayas in the taekwondo event.

Additionally, paddler Andrei Caballes, who earned two bronze medals in the table tennis event, was present, along with swimmer and fellow bronze medalist Mike Gabrielle Dela Serna.

UC isn’t new to rewarding its varsity athletes with financial incentives and other tokens for their achievements in national and international meets.

Last May, UC provided Olympian weightlifters Elreen Ando and John Februar Ceniza with P200,000 each for qualifying for the Olympics, while their coaches, Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros, who are also UC weightlifting team coaches, received the same amount.

