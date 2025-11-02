TINO: Live updates

Track forecast from Pagasa shows the path of Tino, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on November 2, 2025. | Pagasa

The tropical depression being monitored in the past days entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday morning, November 2, 2025, and will now have a domestic name ‘TINO.’

TINO is the country’s 20th tropical cyclone this year.

For the live updates on TINO, bookmark this page and refresh.

READ: LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2025

TINO: RAINFALL OUTLOOK

TINO ENTERS PAR

As of 5:30 a.m. Sunday, November 2, Tropical Storm “TINO” (international name: Kalmaegi) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), per state weather bureau Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Bulletins for TINO will be now issued starting 11:00 a.m.

Tropical Storm KALMAEGI

Cebu City now under Blue Alert for ‘Tino’

Cebu City has been placed under Blue Alert as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 1.

This is in preparation for Tropical Depression “Tino,” which is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, November 2.

All disaster response units are now on standby for possible deployment as weather conditions are expected to worsen. The alert status was announced by Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

Read full story here.

As ‘Tino’ approaches, Cebu province bares plan for quake-hit areas

As the country expects typhoon “Tino” to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Nov. 2, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has activated a special disaster preparedness and response plan for 11 municipalities and one city in the province that are still recovering from the Sept. 30 earthquake.

This targeted emergency plan will focus on Bogo City and the towns of Sogod, Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Sta. Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos. Thousands of residents in these locales remain in tent cities and temporary shelters following the quake and are at higher risk from flooding, landslides, debris flow, and structural collapse brought about by the forecast storm.

Read full story here.

Heavy rains expected in Cebu, ‘low chance’ for super typhoon — PAGASA

Starting Monday, November 3, Cebu may experience heavy rains and strong winds as a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is forecast to intensify into a typhoon once it enters the country, state weather bureau Pagasa said.

Engr. Al Quiblat, Weather Services Chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, said they are monitoring two possible paths for the system.

“We are looking at two scenarios. It may approach northern Cebu or it may pass through Central Cebu,” he said in an interview on Saturday, November 1.

The weather disturbance remains within a “cone of probability,” meaning its exact path could still shift north or south in the coming days.

Read full story here.

Pagasa debunks viral post on ‘Super Typhoon Tino’: No storm yet

State weather bureau Pagasa has refuted viral online claims that a “super typhoon” named Tino is set to hit the Visayas and Mimaropa next week.

The agency clarified that no such storm has been detected yet within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan Station, said the viral post shared by a local media outlet, which warned of a potential Super Typhoon TinoPH expected to make landfall in Eastern Visayas on November 4, “did not originate from Pagasa.”

Read full story here.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy