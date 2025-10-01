Live updates: Cebu earthquake

Here’s a collage of photos of the damage caused by the strong earthquake in Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.

These are the latest updates on the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit northern Cebu on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the quake’s epicenter was located 17 kilometers north of Bogo City, northern Cebu with a depth of 10 kilometers. The earthquake was recorded at 9:59 p.m. with aftershocks continuing until past midnight.

Cebu rocked by strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake

Instrumental readings showed that Cebu City and Villaba in Leyte experienced strong shaking, with intensity 6 recorded.

Lighter tremors were felt in other areas, including intensity III in San Fernando, Cebu, and intensity 2 in Laoang, Northern Samar.

Here are photos of the damage at the Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol Bantayan in Bantayan Island, Cebu after a strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake on Tuesday, September 30. CDN Digital photos | John Batusbatusan, contributed

Heritage churches in northern Cebu damaged

Several heritage churches in northern Cebu reportedly suffered significant damages after a strong earthquake rocked the island province on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The centuries-old Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan town has partially collapsed, parishioners announced on social media.

Across the sea, in Bantayan Island, video from residents in Bantayan town captured swaying Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol Bantayan, also a heritage church, with lights and portions of its outer facade falling apart.

LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to 6.9-quake

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several areas here decided to cancel classes in all levels for Wednesday, October 1, following the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday, September 30.

Local government officials said in their advisories that they would do building inspections of the schools tomorrow, October 1, to ensure that the school buildings are safe for the students to use.

Classes are suspended in the following areas as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mandaue City

Lapu-Lapu City

Talisay City

Danao City

Minglanilla

Consolacion

Carmen

Barili

Fatalities reported in San Remigio after Cebu earthquake

Authorities confirmed fatalities in San Remigio town after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30.

Police and disaster responders said they had yet to release the exact number of casualties as assessment and rescue operations continued.

Videos of Cebu earthquake

